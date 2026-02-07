President Murmu Launches BSNL 4G Services in Similipal, Boosting Digital Access in Remote Odisha

Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu has launched BSNL’s 4G services in the Similipal region of Odisha, marking a significant step towards expanding digital connectivity in one of the state’s most remote and forested areas.

According to a report by The New Indian Express (TNIE), the launch took place during the President’s visit to Mayurbhanj district and is aimed at improving access to mobile internet and digital services for residents living in and around the Similipal landscape. The initiative seeks to address long-standing connectivity gaps in interior and tribal pockets where network access has remained limited.

With the introduction of BSNL 4G services, local communities are expected to gain improved access to online education, government welfare platforms, digital payments, and employment-related information. Students and youth in the region, who have often faced difficulties due to poor network coverage, are likely to benefit from more stable and faster internet connectivity.

During the programme, the President emphasised the role of digital access in enhancing educational and livelihood opportunities, particularly for people living in forested and hilly regions. She also interacted with students, women, and youth, encouraging them to focus on education, skill development, and self-reliance while continuing efforts towards environmental protection.

The Similipal region holds ecological and cultural significance and is home to a large tribal population. Expanding telecom infrastructure in such areas has been a key focus of national digital inclusion efforts, with state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited playing a central role in extending network coverage to underserved regions.

Officials present at the event noted that improved mobile and internet connectivity could strengthen service delivery in health, education, and governance, while also supporting emergency communication needs in forest and wildlife zones.

As Odisha advances its digital inclusion agenda, the launch of 4G services in Similipal is being seen as a step towards bridging the urban-rural digital divide while ensuring that development initiatives reach communities in remote and environmentally sensitive areas.