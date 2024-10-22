Predictions of Odisha’s Khadiratna panjika about cyclone DANA come true, sea storm approaching!

Puri: The predictions of Odisha’s Khadiratna panjika about cyclone DANA have come true. Much earlier in this Hindu Astronomical Almanac (panjika) it had been mentioned that a sea storm will hit Odisha this month.

Even three sets of dates had been provided and Cyclone DANA is going to hit Odisha coast in one of these predicted dates. After this it has again been proved that the predictions made in the Hindu mythological texts as well as datas provided in the books which are based on ancient Indian calculation styles are true and that can be felt even in this scientific and modern age of year 2024.

A major portion of Odia people trust the the panjikas, the Hindu Astronomical Almanacs. May it be Khadiratna Panjika, Maa Biraja Panjika, Lord Jagannath Panjika or Maa Samaleswari Panjika, but all these almanacs provide correct predictions.

It has been seen that in the Asali Khadiratna Panjika there already is the mention about the cyclone that is hitting Odisha coast on night of 24th October this month.

Of course, recently only the said cyclone has been named as DANA. But the text has already predictions about it which has been printed much before the month of April. These panjikas begin from the Odia nababarsha, which falls in around mid-April.

Page number 196 of this Asali Khadiratna panjika has prior information about this cyclone. While that has been written in Odia which if translated to English provides this meaning —

“Lack of rainfall due to equatorial circulation. The main positions of the planets will be at the ‘Chanda’ and ‘Dahana’ naadi. In the coastal districts of the state, Puri, Cuttack, Gopalpur Konark, Astaranga, Jajpur, Bhubaneswar, Nayagarh and Kakatpur, cyclone, strong wind and sea storms will create severe conditions like super cyclone.”

Again specific dates have been given. Something like this will happen between October 17th to 23rd, October 26th to 30th and November 5th to 9th. And between November 11th and 15th, there is a risk of strong wind currents, sea storms, low pressure tides in the sea and floods. This will affect the wealth in a big way. Cold days will begin from this month. This has been mentioned in the almanac.

On the other hand, this year during the pahandi Lord Balabhadra ahead of Bahuda yatra fell. After such an incident, it was said that it was a premonition of some great calamity.

It has been written many years ago in ‘Niladri Mahodaya’ Grantha (Book) that on happening of such incidents (falling of Lord Balabhadra) big dangers come. Besides, any up and down with Lord Jagannath affects the whole world because he is the master of the Univers (Jagatara naatha Jagannatha).

So now it is time for everyone to pray Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra. It is also believed that if any trouble comes to the famous Puri shrine, trouble comes for the whole world. And thus it has now scared the people of the entire state.

However, the Puri Sea has become turbulent due to the possible effects of the storm. The life guards are stopping the tourists from going into the sea by blowing sirens. And in some time, bathing in the sea will be completely prohibited.

On the other hand, the people of the state are in fear after hearing the news of the storm. There is prediction of the Khadiratna Panjika, on the other hand, the anger of Bada Thakura or which Odias have got scared.

No one can say what will happen. Time will tell whether this sea storm will create a terrible situation like the super cyclone of 1999 or the peril will be averted by the grace sf the God.

Watch the video here: