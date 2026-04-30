Prada Launches $881 Made-in-India Kolhapuri Sandals Following Cultural Appropriation Row

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Prada is again viral with their product, just this time they did it right with the credits and cultural inspiration. After facing significant backlash last year for selling traditional designs without acknowledgment, the Italian luxury house has officially launched its “Made in India” Kolhapuri sandals. Of course, Indians are going nuts over the $881 (₹83,000) price, but it’s Prada, so it naturally comes with a fat price tag that reflects its position in the high-fashion hierarchy.

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To ensure this launch stays on the right side of history, Prada has committed to manufacturing 2,000 limited-edition pairs directly within the traditional craft hubs of Maharashtra and Karnataka. This pivot follows a 2023 controversy where the brand was called out for cultural appropriation. By explicitly labeling the product as an Indian craft and selling it through 40 select global boutiques, the brand is finally giving the iconic silhouette the professional pedigree and recognition it deserves.

Beyond the retail launch, the brand is investing in the hands that build the product through a three-year training program. In a partnership with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), 180 artisans from eight districts will receive technical training, with some even heading to the Prada Group Academy in Italy. It seems Prada has realized that while you can’t put a price on culture, you can certainly pay a premium to ensure you’re walking the right path this time.