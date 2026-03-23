PM Modi’s Tweet Puts Odia Singer Deeptirekha Padhee in the Spotlight, watch

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Bhubaneswar: A moment of unbridled joy for Odia singer Deeptirekha Padhee! A bhajan number she released four years ago, dedicated to Goddess Durga, has caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who retweeted it from his X handle.

Speaking to Kalinga TV, an elated Deeptirekha said, “I’m on cloud nine today! I’m extremely happy that PM sir has recognised my work. This has inspired me to create more devotional songs.”

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Interestingly, the song had gained traction during Durga Puja last year, but it’s the Chaitra Navratri that’s brought it back into the spotlight. Deeptirekha attributes this to the timing, “Since this bhajan is dedicated to Durga Maa, people usually listen and share it during Durga Puja. Now, with Chaitra Navratri, it’s getting shared again, reaching a global audience.”

The singer is thrilled that her work has found appreciation worldwide, thanks to PM Modi’s recognition. “I’m grateful for the appreciation. It motivates me to create more such soulful songs,” she said.

Watch the video here: