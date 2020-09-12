Assumed to be the most preferred juice among all age groups of people, pineapple juice is filled with enormous numbers of nutrients and antioxidants. And above all it is very tasty. According to researchers, it contains Bromelain, a group of digestive enzymes that breaks down proteins. This may help digestion, especially in those with pancreatic insufficiency.

Here are five scientifically proved important benefits of pineapple juice:

Pineapple juice helps in better digestion of food.

Pineapples are also fat-free, cholesterol-free and low in sodium.

Pineapples contain sugar, with about 14 grams per cup or 165 grams of pineapple.

Pineapples also contain trace amounts of vitamins A and K, phosphorus, zinc and calcium.

Pineapples also have anti-inflammatory properties that may boost the immune system.

How to prepare pineapple juice:

Now lets learn the process of preparing this sweet, tangy and refreshing super healthy drink.

Ingredients required: Pineapple, Sugar, Mint leaves, Black salt and Ice cubes.

Preparation process: