Picnic spot in Keonhar Gundicha ghagi waterfall attracts picnickers

Ghatagan: Picnic spot in Keonjhar the Gundicha ghagi waterfall is a popular tourist attraction in Keonjhar district of Odisha. Tourists flock here to enjoy the unique beauty of nature and enjoy the delicious food in the lap of nature. After the construction of the Bailey bridge, people now can easily reach the waterfall.

Gundichaghagi waterfall falls 50 feet down. This tourist spot, located near the village of Banachkulia in Ghatgaon Block of Keonjhar District, is truly mesmerising.

Water falls from three sides of a stone bed here that looks like a squirrel. And hence it has been named Gundichaghagi. Tourists flock here to enjoy the unique beauty of nature and enjoy in picnic.

At Ghundicha ghagi waterfall while there are steps to reach the waterfall, there are also security fences, pindi (platform) for picnic, a watchtower and a tube well for drinking water.

After construction of the Bailey Bridge, tourists now can easily reach the waterfall from both sides of Ghatgaon and Harichandanpur blocks.

In this picnic season as many picnickers are flocking to this place, the shopkeepers of the local area are happy as they are getting more customers.

However, if the tourism department could have made arrangements for night stay, electricity connection to the waterfall, toilets, parks etc., then the number of tourists would have increased significantly, said some tourists.

Input: Bhabani Prasad Mahanta, Ghatagan