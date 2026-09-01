PhonePe UPI 123Pay Enables Payments on Feature Phones Without Internet

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PhonePe has introduced UPI 123Pay, extending UPI-based digital payments to feature-phone users who may not have access to mobile internet. The service is designed to work through an SMS-based system and is intended to remain usable even in areas where 2G connectivity is limited.

As reported by the ANI, company has tied up with feature-phone makers Nokia, HMD, Lava International and Itel Mobile to make UPI 123Pay available as a preloaded service on their devices. PhonePe said the move could bring digital payments to more than 200 million people in India who do not use smartphones.

The service supports both person-to-person (P2P) money transfers and payments to merchants (P2M). Users with camera-enabled feature phones can also scan QR codes to make payments. Alongside transactions, the platform allows customers to manage their accounts, check balances and access their transaction history.

PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said the company sees feature-phone payments as a way to take UPI beyond the smartphone ecosystem and expand access to digital financial services. He said the initiative is aimed at bringing the “next 300 million users” into the digital payments network.

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The technology behind UPI 123Pay uses PhonePe’s proprietary technology stack with an SMS-based architecture. The company said this approach is intended to provide reliable transactions in locations where mobile connectivity is restricted to weaker 2G networks.

PhonePe has also built a voice-first, AI-powered helpline for users who may be unfamiliar with digital payments. The assistant guides customers through activation in English and 12 Indian languages, offering step-by-step support during the onboarding process.

The company plans to expand the service further. Future versions are expected to include utility bill payments, mobile recharges and Aadhaar-based onboarding, according to PhonePe.

The launch comes as PhonePe continues to operate at significant scale in India’s digital payments market. As of July 2026, the company reported more than 71.5 crore registered users and a merchant network exceeding five crore partners.