People climb mountains, big trees for mobile network in Odisha’s Rayagada district

Rayagada: In a stark contrast to the notion of Digital India, residents of some villages in Odisha’s Rayagada district are forced to climb mountains and trees to access mobile network connectivity. The villages, located in Gunupur block on the Andhra-Odisha border, have been struggling with poor network coverage, affecting their daily lives.

In Marma panchayat, mobile network has not reached 22 villages, while in Gathalpada panchayat, over half of the villages lack network coverage. Residents are forced to go to great lengths to make calls, often relying on Andhra Pradesh networks instead of Odisha’s. Despite complaints to the district collector’s grievance cell, the issue remains unresolved.

The lack of network has hindered access to online services, affecting students, farmers, and women’s groups. Two BSNL mobile towers built two years ago remain non-functional, sparking frustration among residents.

Koraput MP Saptagiri Ullaka has raised the issue in Parliament, highlighting that 149 villages in Rayagada district still lack mobile network.

The MP has vowed to continue the struggle until all villages have network coverage, emphasizing the need for basic facilities like education, health, and emergency services.

Yet, the situation remains a concern in Digital India, with residents wondering when they’ll get reliable network connectivity.

