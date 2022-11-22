Peacock population booms in Pakidi hills in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: While Peacock population is on the verge of extinction in many places in the country, the same has grown manifold in a place of Ganjam district in Odisha in the last few years. The number of peacocks, our national bird, is growing in the Pakidi hill area of this district due to the effort put by the locals as well as the Forest Department.

As per reports, ten year ago only 10 numbers of peacocks had been released to the natural habitat at this forest area. However, within the last ten years the number has considerably increased and now peacock population at Pakidi hilltop has reached more than 2 thousand.

The shrine of Maa Karanjei is situated at this hill top amid natural atmosphere. The peacocks are seen in this area for which many tourists visit this place, to get a glimpse of the Goddess in the famous temple and also to witness the peacocks.

Pakidi forest area is situated in the Seragada area of Aska block. The place has become famous in the last few years for the increasing number of peacock population.

The place is 12 km away from nearest big town Hinjilicut and 32 kms from the district Head quarter Berhampur. The place is gifted with natural beauty. Siren atmosphere, dense forest and the murmuring of the leaves amid picturesque and scenic landscapes attract visitors to this place.

Earlier, pakidi was a bald hill. However, the locals and the forest department put effort and made plantation which later created greenery.

The Ambuabadi, Kerikerijhola, Shobhachandrapur, Cheramaria, Khandadeuli, K Nuagan areas of Seragada and Aska blocks have seen increasing number of peacock population.

Most of the families in these villages depend on agriculture. Sometimes, they face loss of crop due to peacocks. However, despite crop loss the locals as well as bird lovers have adopted the peacocks as their family members.

The increasing number of peacocks in this area has filled joy in the minds of the locals. The peacocks use to eat different types of vegetables in the field. Yet, the locals as well as the members of the Bana Surakhya Samiti provide security to the peacocks across the year from poachers.

However, the Forest department can many more things for the safety and conservation of the national bird population here, but has not done yet. Only during summer the Forest department arranges drinking water for the peacocks.

Besides, Census of the peacock has also not been done for which bird lovers have conveyed their dissatisfaction.

The locals have demanded development of this area as a tourist destination.