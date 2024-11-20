Parents donate eyes of deceased daughter in Kendrapara district, watch

Kendrapara: The parents of an ill-fated child has donated the eyes of their deceased daughter. The emotional father said that by doing this they hope their daughter will live again as someone else will get a chance to see through her eyes.

As per reports, the 2.7 year old daughter of the couple passed away on last Sunday. Krishnachandra Nayak and Jharana Sahu from Garapur under Kapaleswar Panchayat in Kendrapara district of Odisha are the father and mother of the deceased child.

The little girl had gone to her maternal uncle’s house in Mahakalapada Karebanka with her mother. On Sunday evening, while she was playing with other children, her grandmother took her home. However, she was crying insistently and after some time she fainted.

Hence, her parents first took her to Mahakalapada hospital and then to Kendrapara District Head Hospital. But the doctor there declared her dead. It was a great setback for the parents.

However, after the death of the girl, Krishnachandra and Jharana wanted to donate her eyes. They contacted the helpline number from the poster on the medical wall and asked for the girl’s eyes to be donated.

Immediately, a medical helpline member reached there and with the help of a doctor, the deceased child’s eyes were taken out and kept in the eye bank.

With this, his daughter will come back to life, said Krishnachandra in an emotional voice. It is true that the family is devastated by the untimely death of the little girl, but this noble work of the family is being discussed all over the area.

Watch the video here: