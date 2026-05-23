Paradip Port Petrol Leak: IOCL Underground Pipeline Bursts in Odisha

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A major fuel spill hit the restricted area of Paradip Port in Odisha on Friday, May 22, 2026, putting the entire facility on high alert. Around 5:00 PM, as workers were unloading petrol from a berthed cargo ship, an underground pipeline connecting the port to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) oil terminal burst. The high pressure sent thousands of liters of petrol spilling across the premises.

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Reacting fast, the Paradip Port Authority secured the restricted zone and ramped up security. Fire crews arrived, to control the situation and keep things safe. Port officials initiated emergency repairs on the pipeline, and put unloading operations on hold until everything’s fixed.

So far, they know the leak happened while transferring fuel underground, but the exact reason for the pipeline burst isn’t clear yet. It’s not obvious if technical problems, corrosion, or something else caused the damage. There were no injuries or casualties. IOCL representatives were unavailable for comment when the story broke.