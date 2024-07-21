“Papa Me CA Bangayi,” story of a slum girl who took 10 long years to materialize her dream

If worked hard despite the situation one lives in or going through, success will be achieved definitely. This has been proved by a girl who is daughter of a Chai seller and lives in slum. The girl, identified as Amita Prajapati cracked the tough Chartered Accountant (CA) examination after a decade of hard work.

Amita took to her LinkedIn account and shared an emotional video of her hugging her father and crying her heart out as her hard work for a decade paid off. In her post, she mentioned in the caption that people used to say her father that why he is putting her through such a big course?

“People used to say, why are you putting her through such a big course? Your daughter won’t be able to do it because I was a below-average student,” Amita Prajapati mentioned in the caption.

“They used to say you can’t afford to educate her so much by selling tea, save money and build a house instead. How long will you keep living on the streets with grown-up daughters? Anyway, one day they will leave as they are someone else’s wealth, and you will have nothing left. Yes, “of course,” I live in a slum (very few people know this), but now I am not ashamed,” the caption further read.

“Some people used to say, “slum-dwellers, with unbelievable minds,” true, absolutely correct, if my mind wasn’t unbelievable, I wouldn’t have reached here today. And now, I am capable enough to build a house for my father. I can fulfill all his wishes,” she further added.

After being shared, the post has garnered over 1.71 lakh reactions on LinkedIn. Reacting to it, a user wrote, “Proud of you girl. You are an inspiration.” Another person added, “Wow…That is something every poor parents will look to support & achieve for their kids. Amita I am sure you must have shown your caliber right from childhood which motivated your parents to work hard & support you so diligently in your journey to success.”

The comment section of the post is full of congratulatory messages as Amita Prajapati proved that hard work always pays off.