Are you bored with your regular outfit? Do you want to spice it up? Why not, right?

Oxidised jewellery is the new trend. Oxidised jewellery is made up of sterling silver treated under high pressure and oxygen for a particular time span then is moulded and designed as desired.

Oxidised jewellery can be paired up with anything and everything according to the attire and occasion.

Oxidised jewellery looks absolutely gorgeous with ethnic wear. Like a heavy bunch of oxidised silver bangles and an oxidised silver tribal choker looks perfect with a saree, pair of gold/silver oxidised jhumkas and a gothic style oxidised nose pic looks amazing with kurta and salwar. On the other hand, it looks funky with western attire like trendy pendants and statement earrings will just complete your everyday look when you pair it with a tank top and jeans (denim/ripped/shorts), it will be a perfect look for collage and hangout.

Oxidised jewellery is versatile. They are of various types like silver oxidised jewellery, gold jewellery, tribal jewellery, gothic jewellery and handcrafted jewellery.

Oxidised jewellery is the main attraction of exhibitions and crafts in India for the past few years and is gradually improving with each day. The beautiful designs crafted with minute details looks stunning.

There are various items that come under oxidised jewellery, starting from nose pin, jhumka, choker, necklace, chains, armband, bangles, finger rings, kamar bandh, payal till toe finger-ring. In more than 10000+ designs and variety. Oxidised jewellery is absolutely safe for the skin and goes with all skin types.

Not only in India but Oxidised jewellery has a great fan base abroad. Tourists who visit India are impressed by the artistic work of these pieces of jewellery and popularise the work outside India. Basic surveys have stated that there are more than 60% of foreign buyers for oxidised jewellery.

If you have tried them on, then I’m sure you are a fan too. But if you haven’t grabbed on a few items then hurry up! before your friends do and look absolutely beautiful.

By Doublin Samantaray