OSDMA Signs Two MoUs to Boost Data-Led Disaster Management in Odisha

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Odisha is moving to strengthen how it assesses and responds to disaster risks, with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) entering into two separate partnerships aimed at improving risk mapping, data systems and preparedness across the state.

The MoUs were signed with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and CivicDataLab at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. The initiatives will combine data, technology, innovation and institutional expertise to support disaster preparedness, risk reduction and evidence-based planning.

The agreements come as Odisha continues to deal with weather-related risks. In Mayurbhanj, heavy rainfall earlier this week caused rainwater to enter homes in several villages and led to the collapse of numerous mud houses.

Risk assessment to cover all 30 districts

One of the key components of the new collaboration is a comprehensive Hazard, Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (HRVA) that will be carried out across all 30 districts of Odisha under the OSDMA-UNDP partnership.

The assessment will use different levels of data collection depending on local risk exposure. In 10 coastal districts vulnerable to cyclones and floods, information will be collected at the village level. The remaining 20 districts will be assessed at the Gram Panchayat level.

The information gathered will feed into a dynamic, GIS-enabled digital platform. The system can be updated periodically as climate conditions and disaster-risk patterns change.

It is also expected to support district-level risk atlases and provide an evidence base for policy decisions. According to OSDMA, the digital HRVA system will help strengthen disaster mitigation, preparedness and climate resilience while supporting longer-term sustainable development planning.

CivicDataLab to develop disaster risk data infrastructure

The second, non-financial MoU with CivicDataLab will focus on creating a dedicated Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for Disaster Risk Reduction in Odisha.

Through its Intelligent Data Solutions for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDS-DRR) platform, CivicDataLab will bring together information from multiple government departments and make it available through real-time dashboards and analytical tools for OSDMA and all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs).

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The initial phase will concentrate on three areas of risk: riverine floods, coastal flooding and heatwaves. The system is intended to improve risk assessment and forecasting and help authorities take faster decisions based on available evidence.

Data from different departments and sources will also be harmonised and presented in a standardised format. The aim is to make coordination and analysis easier before, during and after disasters.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said disaster management needs to move beyond responding only after an event has occurred. He stressed the importance of anticipatory action, preparedness and risk assessment built around accurate and timely data.

Pujari said data-based decisions are essential for protecting lives and property and can also improve the reach and effectiveness of development planning. He added that the partnerships with UNDP and CivicDataLab would further strengthen Odisha’s position nationally and internationally in disaster management.

The signing ceremony was attended by Pujari, Revenue and Disaster Management Department Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil. UNDP India Resident Representative Angela Lusigi and CivicDataLab Director and Co-founder Gaurav Godhwani were also present.

OSDMA Executive Director Susmita Behera signed the agreements on behalf of the state disaster management authority.

Mayurbhanj rainfall puts disaster preparedness in focus

The latest initiatives come against the backdrop of heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj. According to Emergency Sub-Collector Tapas Kumar Mohanta, the district had received a red alert for heavy rainfall on August 29 and 30.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued the advance warning, following which the district administration alerted Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Tehsildars. Officials were overseeing water drainage in low-lying areas, while Tehsildars assessed damage to houses and submitted reports.

Authorities said compensation for affected houses would be provided according to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) norms. Residents in low-lying areas were also to be evacuated if rainfall intensified.

The two new OSDMA partnerships therefore place greater emphasis on building risk information and forecasting into disaster management, rather than relying solely on response measures once a disaster has already struck.