Orissa High Court Orders Seizure of Russian Oil Tanker ‘MT Unit’ at Paradip Port Over ₹4 Crore Dues

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Following an order from the Orissa High Court, an oil tanker named “MT Unit” has been seized and detained at Paradip Port. The vessel was intercepted by a Marshall acting under special judicial powers following a legal dispute regarding significant unpaid financial obligations.

The legal action was initiated by Pristine International FZE, a fuel supply company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The firm approached the court alleging that the vessel failed to pay for bunker oil supplied in January. The outstanding dues in question exceed Rs 4 crore, prompting the company to seek a court order to prevent the ship from leaving Indian waters until the debt is settled.

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The “MT Unit” arrived at Paradip Port on May 9, 2026, transporting a cargo of crude oil from Russia destined for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). While the ship has successfully unloaded its cargo at the port’s Single Point Mooring (SPM), it remains anchored and restricted from departure due to the formal arrest order.

As of now, the vessel remains under seizure pending further legal proceedings or a resolution of the financial dispute. No official statement has been released by the ship’s owners regarding the allegations or the detention.