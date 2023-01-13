Ordeal of an artist from Bhubaneswar who also repairs musical instruments: Watch

Bhubaneswar: This is the ordeal of an artist who also repairs musical instrument in a cabin on the road side. Yet, for beautification of the city his cabin has become prey of the eviction drive. Since, this is the only place from where the artist earns money, he is these days repairing instruments under a big tree since there is no roof left now in the cabin.

Meet Prithviraj Samal from the Old town area in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. For the last 30 years he has been repairing musical instruments in a cabin by the side of the road. Yet, recently he lost the cabin in the eviction drive that is being carried out by BMC for beautification of the city.

Prithvi also helps out others who are in distress. He lives in a rented house. He is the son of a freedom fighter.

This cabin was the main source of income for his family. However, BMC has evicted it for beautification of the city. Hence now we can see only a few rotten musical instruments.

Now, there is no roof in the cabin. It is not a cabin now. It is only a gathering of a few shafts of woods. He has sought help. If anybody wants to help him out, you can directly help him.