Operation Cyber Kavach leads to detection of 73 mule bank accounts, six arrested in Odisha crackdown on cyber fraud

Odisha Police have traced 73 mule bank accounts and arrested six individuals as part of an ongoing cybercrime crackdown under Operation Cyber Kavach, highlighting intensified efforts to dismantle financial networks linked to digital fraud. The operation reflects increased enforcement focus on tracking illegal financial channels used in cybercrime activities across the state.

According to police headquarters, dedicated cyber teams conducted verification drives across multiple districts, identifying suspicious bank accounts used to facilitate fraudulent transactions. Authorities registered three cases in connection with the findings and initiated legal action against individuals linked to the accounts.

District-wise investigations revealed significant activity in several regions. Boudh police traced 45 mule bank accounts and issued notices to the account holders, while Malkangiri police identified 20 such accounts. Sundargarh police traced two mule accounts and arrested six persons for their involvement in the illegal financial operations.

In Cuttack, police traced six mule bank accounts and issued notices to individuals associated with them. Separate cases were registered by police units in Boudh, Malkangiri, and Cuttack city to investigate the financial links and identify the broader cybercrime networks involved.

Operation Cyber Kavach was launched to dismantle mule banking networks, which are often used by cybercriminals to transfer and withdraw illegally obtained funds. Mule accounts typically involve individuals who allow their bank accounts to be used for fraudulent transactions, making it difficult for authorities to trace the original perpetrators.

The latest enforcement action indicates a continued push by Odisha Police to strengthen cybercrime monitoring and disrupt financial channels used in digital fraud. Officials are examining transaction details linked to the traced accounts to identify additional suspects and prevent further misuse of banking systems.