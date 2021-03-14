A picture showing an onduty lady police officer of Cambodia breastfeeding her child went viral on social media. However, she was reportedly forced by here senior officers to tender a public apology over the issue.

Accordign to reports, the officer was publicly shamed by her seniors for her act and told to apologize. Her superiors allegedly compelled her to issue a public apology. The lady cop was also forced to sign an agreement stating she won’t repeat the act.

This has triggered an outcry on social media with people and women’s rights groups calling for protection of women’s rights in Cambodia. Social media users criticized the Women’s Affairs Ministry for failing to stand up for women in the country.

Later, Cambodia’s Women’s Affairs Ministry wrote an open letter in support of the lady officer. The letter stated that the lady police officer did not express any sexiness in the photograph in order to attract attention like some online vendors.

“We should ensure that lady police women like her have adequate opportunities to look after their children. We should compliment and encourage them,” the letter stated.