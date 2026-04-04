OMC Records Historic ₹25,300 Crore Revenue and 44.82 MT Mineral Production in FY 2025-26

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The Odisha Mining Corporation hit a huge milestone in the 2025-26 fiscal year, with its highest-ever mineral production—44.82 million tonnes. Most of this boost came from iron ore, which shot up to 40.02 million tonnes, marking a solid 12.06% growth from last year. Chrome ore came in at 1.69 million tonnes, and bauxite reached 2.83 million tonnes.

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This production surge led to a record-breaking financial year. OMC pulled in a provisional revenue of about ₹25,300 crore, and total mineral sales hit 42.524 million tonnes. The numbers not only cement OMC’s role as a powerhouse for Odisha’s industry but also highlight its impact on the state’s GST collection. The top brass credits these achievements to better efficiency and a wave of modern, IT-driven tech—advanced logistics, updated fleet management, real-time monitoring, and safer extraction.

The company stressed its dedication to scientific and sustainable mining. Over the year, they rolled out strict dust suppression, water conservation protocols, and widespread afforestation to curb their environmental impact. Alongside these efforts, OMC strengthened its Corporate Social Responsibility work, supporting mining-affected communities with projects in healthcare, education, clean water, and skill training.