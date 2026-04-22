OMC and Mintek Commission India’s First Platinum Group Metals Pilot Plant

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Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and South Africa’s Mintek just took a big step toward securing India’s critical mineral supply. They’ve set up the country’s first pilot plant for extracting Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) at the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) in Bhubaneswar. The new facility cost ₹10 crore and signals the start of a full ecosystem for processing, smelting, and refining strategic metals that India mostly relied on imports for until now.

This project comes as demand for PGMs—platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and ruthenium keeps rising. These metals are crucial for clean energy tech, hydrogen fuel cells, electronics, and defense. Currently, almost 90% of the world’s 71,000 tonnes of PGM reserves are in South Africa. Russia, Zimbabwe, and the US have the rest. So, the new plant aims to shrink India’s dependence on imports by tapping into resources found at home, especially in Odisha’s chromite-rich belts.

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The pilot facility operates at a capacity of one tonne per hour and sources its ore from the Bangur chromite mines in Keonjhar. According to the Indian Minerals Year Book 2023, Odisha holds 68% of India’s 20.92 tonnes of identified PGM resources. Most of it—14.2 tonnes—lies in the Baula-Nausahi belt, a three-kilometer stretch in Keonjhar with India’s only proven deposit. This pilot phase is all about checking recovery rates and seeing if it can scale. Lab tests already show that even low-grade ore with just 3.8 grams per tonne can be upgraded using advanced beneficiation.

The entire initiative plays out in two phases to make sure it’s commercially viable. First comes mineral analysis and beneficiation studies, resulting in a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The second phase will test smelting and refining to see if high-purity PGMs can be produced. If it all pans out, Odisha could become the center of India’s PGM industry, providing the necessary materials for things like computer hard drives, medical equipment, and top-end catalytic converters.