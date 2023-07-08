Ollywood fame Sabyasachi Mishra discovers hidden Lord Jagannath Temple in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: Lord Jagannath is worshipped by everyone all over the world. Sri Jagannath is believed to be the supreme god of Kaliyug. The holy trinity’ temple can be found in every corner of the world. Similarly, a hidden Srikhetra (Lord Jagannath temple) has been discovered by the well-known odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra in Uttarkashi.

The Jagannath temple has been discovered around 6 km from Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand. The temple is at around 3000 feet above the sea level. It is one among the oldest temple of Sri Jagannath. Lord Jagannath is worshipped in the form of stones in this temple. However, for last many months, obstacles were seen in performing the rituals of Sri Jagannath in the temple. After knowing about it Ollywood star Sabyasachi has come up with a solution to this problem.

Uttarakhand is said to be Devbhoomi. It is believed that the Supreme God resides in Uttarakhand. One can find temples of all god and goddesses in this Himalayan state. Even you will find the temple of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath here as well. The temple we are talking about here is one among the very old temples of Sri Jagannath in Uttarkashi. But unfortunately, the servitors were facing problems while conducting daily rituals in the temple.

According to reports, ollywood famous actress Archita along with her husband Sabyasachi went to Uttarakhand for shooting. Meanwhile they got to know about the 12th century temple from the locals. Later, the duo visited the temple. The couple gathered the locals of six villages near the temple and offered prayer to the holy trinity in the temple. The locals of the six villages take Sri Jagannath as their main deity.

As the temple is really old and was not developed, actor Sabyasachi promised to make developments to the temple. Meanwhile, the actor has also taken all the responsibility of the temple for next six months. At the same time he has also appealed Uttarakhand government and Union tourism department for restoration of the temple.

He has also said that the 12th century temple of Sri Jagannath should be as famous as Sri mandir of Puri. This act of ollywood fame has been appreciated by everyone all over the state.