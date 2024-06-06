Old women from Kendrapara district miss Ex Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Kendrapara: After the result of the Odisha Assembly elections 2024 was declared on June 4, many people across Odisha felt bad about the then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. As Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal could not get majority Naveen Patnaik will not be the Chief Minister of Odisha for the next term. However, simple village women of Kendrapara district are not convinced that the person who sanctioned them many benefits will no more be the CM of Odisha.

A scene was recently witnessed in the Rajnagar village in Kendrapara district where old women were seen literally shading tears missing their favourite chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

After Naveen Patnaik tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Minister to the Governor of Odisha, these old women were seen crying for their favourite CM. In Rajnagar village of Kendrapara district, while the old women were sitting together and shading tears.

It is to be noted that the Naveen Patnaik government was running many beneficiary Schemes like old age allowance, Harishchandra Yojana, free ration, BSKY, interest-free loans to self-help groups etc. Common people benefited from these schemes. Perhaps that is the reason, after the resignation of their favourite chief minister, the common people of the village are crying.

