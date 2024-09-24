Old woman crawls 2 km to collect pension in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Telkoi: In a heart-wrenching incident, Pathiri Dehuri, an elderly woman from Raisuan village in Telkoi block of Keonjhar district in Odisha was forced to crawl 2 kilometers to collect her monthly pension from the Panchayat office.

As per reports, she has to crawl to execute all her daily tasks due to lack of mobility assistance.

The incident raises concerns about the effectiveness of the administration in providing basic amenities to the elderly and differently-abled individuals. Despite availability of many schemes, Dehuri’s plight highlights the gaps in implementation.

The incident has sparked questions about the availability of assistive devices, such as tricycles, for elderly individuals like Dehuri. It remains to be seen when the administration will provide her with the necessary support so that she will not have to crawl for 2 kms in a busy road at least monthly once to collect her old age pension.