OHPC Signs MoU With Odisha Energy Dept for FY 2026-27

Advertisement

State run, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Energy on Monday. The agreement lays out a performance plan for the 2026–27 financial year, aiming to boost how efficiently OHPC runs, improve financial results, and speed up sustainable energy efforts across the state.

This MoU mainly focuses on improving the performance of all OHPC hydro projects, keeping power generation steady and green, and enhancing organizational accountability. They’re setting clear targets and will monitor progress along the way. The state government has been pushing for more renewable energy, and this agreement puts a strong focus on hydropower. It’s going to help meet the growing demand for electricity, keep the lights on without interruption, and support Odisha’s overall development.

Advertisement

Nibedita Mishra, Additional Secretary for the Department of Energy, and Pranab Kumar Mohanty, Director (Finance) at OHPC, signed the agreement. Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, was there as well, talking about how important it is to make the state’s energy infrastructure stronger, especially now that there’s a big push for clean and renewable energy.

The ceremony drew several senior officials from both sides. From the Department of Energy, Dr. Debi Dutta Tripathy and Saidutta Biplab Keshari Pradhan attended. The OHPC team included Sandeep Patnaik, Sangram Keshari Das, P.M. Rout, Jogesh Chandra Sahu, Lokanath Mohanty, and Jyotirmaya Panigrahi.