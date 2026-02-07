Odisha’s Urban Health Success Met by Workforce Strain and Rising Out-of-Pocket Costs

Advertisement

BHUBANESWAR – A new evaluation of Odisha’s urban public health system by the World Health Organization (WHO) and IIT Guwahati has characterized the state as a “definite success story” in decentralized care. However, the report also warns that high patient costs, severe workforce shortages, and administrative gaps threaten to undermine these gains.

The Infrastructure-Accessibility Gap :

Odisha has successfully moved 85% of its 116 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) into state-owned buildings, placing them within 2–3 kilometers of urban slums to prioritize the “most marginalized”. Despite this physical proximity, the report found that many residents still face barriers. Specifically, 14 respondents in one focus group lacked Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) health cards because they did not possess ration cards, effectively locking them out of promised benefits.

Financial Burdens and Specialist Shortages:

While services are intended to be free, the report reveals a sharp increase in the financial burden on urban families:

High Out-of-Pocket Costs: The average out-of-pocket expenditure for urban residents in Odisha has risen to ₹5,066 , significantly higher than the state total of ₹4,139.

Referral Failures: There is a “huge shortage” of gynecologists at Urban Community Health Centres (UCHCs). This gap discourages women from institutional births at public facilities, often forcing them into expensive private care.

Aging Workforce: To counter a lack of young doctors, the state relies heavily on retired specialists—some in their late 70s—to staff “Ama Clinics”. In Bhubaneswar, some specialists are so elderly they “cannot even walk,” yet they are recruited due to desperate demand.

Workforce Overload and Administrative Bottlenecks:

The report identifies a “burgeoning workload” for Urban Public Health Managers (PHMs), who are often mapped to multiple institutions (UPHCs, UCHCs, and UHWCs) simultaneously. This strain is exacerbated by “inter-departmental and inter-sectoral” coordination issues and unresolved legal disputes over land rights for new facilities.

Community and Disease Challenges:

Health outcomes remain pressured by the living conditions in urban slums. In Bhubaneswar, the report notes a high prevalence of chronic respiratory infections driven by overcrowding and the use of biomass fuels. Furthermore, unlike rural areas, urban slums often lack “strong community bonds,” which complicates the work of frontline health workers like ASHAs.

To move beyond “stop-gap measures,” the evaluation recommends:

Mandatory Postings: Requiring fresh MBBS doctors to serve at least one year in urban facilities.

Private Sector Integration: Developing robust data-sharing with private providers to track flagship programs like TB notification and immunization among non-slum populations.

Labour Market Analysis: Conducting a formal “Health Labour Market Analysis” to fix the chronic mismatch between health service demand and supply.