Odisha’s Subarnapur to Get Digital land records for 989 Villages by November 2026

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Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has told officials to speed up the high-tech land survey and settlement work in Subarnapur district. In a review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, he said this push isn’t just about technology—it’s about finally settling old land disputes and making sure every village gets digital land records, pattas, and maps on a fixed timeline.

The project’s already moving fast. Out of 989 villages, surveys are done in 608. To make a real difference for people right away, the Minister wants land pattas for these villages ready, uploaded to the Bhulekh portal, and handed out to beneficiaries in three phases over the next 45 days. For villages that still need work, officials have six months to finish the surveys and settlements. Everything across the district wraps up by November 2026.

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To make sure these records are solid, Minister Pujari ordered a thorough recheck of both the old (“sabik”) and current (“hal”) records. He didn’t mince words about government and “devottar” (deity) land either—encroachment won’t be tolerated. Revenue Secretary Dr. Arabinda K. Padhee doubled down, saying government land rights matter, and told officials to handle public objections about new pattas quickly and with care, right out in the field.

To keep the pace and oversight strong, the state is adding an extra Deputy Collector in Subarnapur just for this survey work. Plus, the Director of Land Records and Survey will personally visit the district to check how things are going. The meeting brought together some big names: Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Arabinda K. Padhee, Director of Land Records and Survey Nigamananda Panda, and Subarnapur District Collector Dr. Nruparaj Sahu.