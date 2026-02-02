Odisha’s Share in Central Taxes Reduced Under 16th Finance Commission

Advertisement

Odisha’s share in the Centre’s divisible pool of taxes has been reduced to 4.42 per cent for the financial year 2026–27 under the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, marking a marginal decline from the previous allocation.

As per the latest devolution formula, the state is expected to receive around ₹67,460 crore as its share of central taxes in 2026–27. This is lower than the 4.528 per cent share recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, and also below the demand submitted by the Odisha government.

While the absolute amount of tax devolution to Odisha has increased due to a larger overall divisible pool, the reduction in percentage share has raised concerns at the state level. Under the previous Finance Commission cycle, Odisha had received about ₹63,074 crore in 2025–26.

The state government had sought a higher horizontal share, citing development needs, disaster vulnerability, forest cover, and socio-economic challenges. However, the revised formula has resulted in a lower allocation compared to expectations.

At the national level, the vertical devolution—the share of central taxes to be distributed among states—has been retained at 41 per cent for the 2026–31 period, unchanged from the previous cycle. This means the reduction in Odisha’s share stems from changes in the horizontal distribution criteria among states rather than a cut in overall transfers.

The Finance Commission’s formula takes into account factors such as population, area, income distance, forest and ecology, and demographic performance, which collectively determine each state’s share.

Odisha is among several states that had collectively pitched for a higher share of central taxes, arguing that increasing expenditure responsibilities without a corresponding rise in untied funds could strain state finances.

With the revised allocation now in place, the lower percentage share may require Odisha to recalibrate its fiscal planning, especially for welfare spending, infrastructure investment, and disaster management-related outlays in the coming years.