Odisha’s ore block auctions set to generate up to ₹30,000 crore over mine life

Advertisement

Odisha’s latest round of mineral block auctions has drawn strong participation from major steel, mining and aluminium companies, with bids received for 11 out of the 12 blocks offered by the state government. The response is being seen as a sign of continued industry confidence in the state’s mineral reserves and auction process.

Official sources said the only block that failed to attract any bidders was the Garramura limestone block in Nuapada district. The remaining blocks are spread across key mineral districts such as Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Koraput, Nuapada and Balangir. These blocks include deposits of iron ore, manganese, bauxite, limestone and dolomite.

The state government expects the auction round to generate ₹25,000 crore to ₹30,000 crore in revenue over the operational life of the mines. A major share of this projected revenue is expected to come from high-grade iron ore blocks, particularly those located in Sundargarh and Keonjhar, which remain among India’s most important iron ore producing regions.

The iron ore segment saw the strongest response from bidders. The Alaghat West iron ore block, estimated to contain around 133 million tonnes of resources, alone attracted about 22 bidders. The list of participants includes leading steel and mining companies such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Vedanta, Essar Minmet, Jindal Steel and Rungta Sons.

Advertisement

In the bauxite segment, companies including NALCO, Hindalco and Vedanta have shown interest in the Koraput blocks, which are expected to support the raw material needs of the aluminium industry. The manganese blocks also witnessed healthy participation from alloy manufacturers and sponge iron producers, while the limestone and dolomite blocks drew moderate interest from cement companies.

Industry analysts say the strong participation reflects the growing importance of securing long-term raw material supply, especially for companies expanding their steel and aluminium capacities in eastern India. With several large projects either under construction or in planning stages, access to captive mineral sources has become a strategic necessity.

The current auction forms part of the second tranche of mineral block auctions undertaken by the Odisha government. The first tranche, launched in March 2025, had covered eight mineral blocks across different categories.

With strong bidder interest across most blocks and expected long-term revenues running into tens of thousands of crores, the latest auction round is likely to further strengthen Odisha’s position as India’s leading mineral-rich state and a critical supplier to the steel, aluminium and cement industries.