Odisha’s Nandankanan May Soon Offer Night-Time Nature Experience

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Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan could soon have a new attraction for visitors who want to see the natural landscape beyond regular daytime hours. The Odisha Government is working on a proposal to develop part of the State Botanical Garden as an evening and night-time eco-tourism and environmental education zone.

The proposed project is not being positioned as a conventional entertainment facility. Instead, the idea is to use the garden’s existing natural setting to create a controlled visitor experience centred on biodiversity, conservation and learning.

A designated portion of the Botanical Garden has been identified for the development. The proposed visitor experience will draw on its natural landscapes, water bodies and other nature-based features. At the same time, movement within the area is expected to be planned carefully so that ecologically sensitive portions remain protected.

The project is being built around the theme “Experience Nature at Night – Learn, Enjoy and Conserve.” The emphasis, according to officials, will be on helping visitors understand the natural environment while encouraging responsible tourism.

The government has already begun the process of bringing in a consultant for the project. The consultant will be responsible for preparing the development plan and providing support in overseeing its implementation.

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For Nandankanan, the proposal would add another dimension to a destination that is already closely associated with wildlife and nature-based tourism. The State Botanical Garden itself is spread across 75 hectares and sits within the forested Nandankanan landscape, with the Kiakani Lake located inside the garden. It also houses a range of themed gardens and plant-conservation facilities.

The proposed night-time initiative could give Bhubaneswar a nature-focused option for visitors during the hours when the garden is normally closed. Rather than simply extending visiting hours, the concept envisages a separate experience built around the character of the landscape after sunset.

Authorities have stressed that mass entertainment is not the objective. The larger aim is to encourage people to engage more closely with nature and strengthen environmental awareness.

The proposal has attracted interest from residents and regular visitors, who see the concept as a possible addition to Bhubaneswar’s tourism offerings. Environmental concerns remain central, however, with the success of the project likely to depend on how effectively visitor activity can be managed without disturbing the surrounding ecosystem.

Nandankanan’s Botanical Garden already serves as a centre for plant conservation and nature education. A carefully managed after-dark programme could therefore extend that role into a new form of eco-tourism while keeping conservation at the centre of the experience.