Odisha’s Industrial Scale and Skilled Workforce to Anchor India’s Next Growth Phase: CM Majhi

Advertisement

Odisha is expected to play a decisive role in shaping India’s economic and industrial future, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, underlining the state’s growing contribution through industrial expansion, workforce readiness, and labour welfare reforms.

Speaking at a national labour conference in Puri, the Chief Minister said Odisha’s development trajectory is closely aligned with India’s long-term growth priorities, particularly as the global economy undergoes rapid transformation driven by new technologies and changing labour dynamics. According to a report by The New Indian Express (TNIE), Majhi stressed that states with strong industrial ecosystems and skilled manpower will be central to sustaining national growth momentum.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for workers to adapt to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced computing, noting that reskilling and upskilling will be critical as traditional job roles evolve. He said Odisha is placing emphasis on preparing its workforce for future industries while ensuring labour protections remain intact.

Advertisement

Majhi pointed to the scale of recent industrial activity in the state, stating that investment proposals worth around ₹2.5 lakh crore have been grounded over the past 20 months, reflecting growing investor confidence. He added that Odisha is positioning itself to attract significantly higher investment in the coming years, supported by policy stability, infrastructure development, and streamlined approvals.

Labour welfare formed a key part of the Chief Minister’s remarks. He said the state has taken steps to strengthen social security coverage, healthcare access, and workplace safeguards for workers, including those in the unorganised sector. Benefits extended through the Odisha Construction and Other Workers’ Welfare Board were cited as part of efforts to ensure inclusive growth alongside industrial expansion.

The conference also saw participation from Union ministers and labour representatives, with discussions centred on balancing economic growth with worker security and dignity. National initiatives aimed at expanding employment opportunities and industry-linked training were referenced as complementary to state-level efforts.

As Odisha continues to scale up its industrial base while investing in skill development and labour welfare, the state is being positioned as a key contributor to India’s future economic resilience and competitiveness.