Odisha’s Gahirmatha marine sanctuary under threat: Sea sold to out-of-state companies, watch

Kendrapara: The Sea is being sold, sparking concerns. The forest and sea are being handed over to out-of-state companies through government-documented transactions. The future of the state’s only marine sanctuary is now uncertain. The circumstances and process of these sales are raising questions.

Even 28 years after Gahirmatha was declared a marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district, Rajanagara, its land is being sold. The area is protected, and unauthorized access is a punishable offense, making these transactions questionable.

Three companies from Tamil Nadu and Delhi have bought around 28 acres of land in Gahirmatha, located in the ocean. The Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is rich in biodiversity. Gahirmatha is home to 50% of the world’s olive ridley turtles. Gahirmatha is a crucial nesting ground for olive ridley turtles.

Gahirmatha was declared the state’s first marine sanctuary on September 27, 1997. Before the sanctuary was declared, no families lived in Sana Gahirmatha and Bada Gahirmatha revenue villages. Prior to 1997, 50% of the land had been submerged in the sea due to erosion. Climate change has exacerbated sea erosion, submerging more land.

The remaining land has been submerged, yet the villages remain classified as revenue villages. They are still listed as revenue villages in government records. Companies have exploited these irregularities.

The companies have purchased land in Gahirmatha. Government records show that in 2011, NPB Farms Private Limited (Delhi) bought 14 acres, Nirvana Hire Purchase Limited (Delhi) bought 9 acres, and Laurel Farms Developers Private Limited (Tamil Nadu) bought 4.44 acres. Rajnagar Jagannath Mahavidyalaya also purchased 5 acres.

The process of sale and registration has raised concerns. The sale has sparked outrage and calls for investigation. Reports indicate that hundreds of acres have been sold.

