Odisha’s Fintech Corridor May Attract Over $100 Million in 3 Years, Signalling Emerging Tech Investment Hub

Advertisement

Odisha’s proposed fintech corridor is expected to attract investments of over $100 million within the next three years, signalling growing momentum in the state’s push to position itself as a financial technology hub.

According to a report by Business Today, the projection was shared by Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO of the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), during discussions around Odisha’s fintech roadmap. The estimated inflow of more than $100 million, equivalent to over ₹800 crore, could materialise over a three-year period if the ecosystem develops as planned.

The fintech corridor initiative is aimed at building a structured environment where startups, financial institutions, investors and technology firms can collaborate. The objective is to strengthen product innovation, enable cross-border partnerships and improve access to capital for scaling fintech ventures.

Advertisement

As part of this effort, the BharatNetra programme is expected to bring together a consortium of around 12 to 15 fintech firms to create stronger linkages between Indian startups and global markets. The broader strategy is to attract both domestic and international financial services players into the ecosystem and position Odisha as a centre for fintech development rather than just a support base.

The state has been actively promoting investments in IT and emerging technologies, and the fintech corridor aligns with this larger strategy of economic diversification. With India’s digital payments ecosystem expanding rapidly, opportunities in areas such as embedded finance, regulatory technology and digital financial infrastructure are expected to drive investor interest.

However, the projected investment remains dependent on policy support, execution speed and the ability to create strong institutional partnerships. The next few years will be critical in determining whether the corridor translates into sustained capital inflow and startup growth.

If realised within the proposed timeline, the initiative could significantly strengthen Odisha’s presence in India’s evolving fintech landscape and add depth to its technology-driven growth ambitions.