Odisha’s Corporate Base Expands to 32,834 Active Firms; 475 Companies Registered in December

Odisha’s corporate base continued to expand steadily, with 475 new companies registered in December 2025, taking the total number of registered companies in the state to 46,283 as of December 31, 2025, according to data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Of these, 32,834 companies were active, reflecting a strong and expanding formal business ecosystem supported by rising entrepreneurial and investment activity. The December incorporations alone contributed ₹12.04 crore in paid-up capital, indicating sustained business formation toward the end of the year.

Despite continued business creation, the data also reflects the natural churn within the corporate sector. A total of 12,974 companies in Odisha had been closed as of December 31, 2025, while 177 companies were classified as dormant, indicating temporarily inactive entities. In addition, 90 companies were under liquidation and 145 were in the process of being struck off from official records. Even with these exits, more than 70% of registered companies in the state remain active, underscoring the resilience and stability of Odisha’s corporate landscape.

The expansion in the corporate base builds on steady business formation during the previous financial year. Odisha registered a total of 3,224 new companies during FY2024–25, comprising 3,204 private limited companies and 20 public limited companies. These new incorporations accounted for a combined paid-up capital of ₹218.28 crore, reflecting sustained entrepreneurial momentum and growing formalisation of businesses across sectors.

Recent monthly trends point to an acceleration in company registrations toward the end of 2025. Odisha added 255 new companies in November 2025, followed by a sharp increase to 475 new companies in December, marking an 86% month-on-month rise. The increase suggests strengthening business confidence and rising participation from startups, MSMEs, and emerging enterprises entering the formal corporate structure.

The state’s corporate growth is being driven by expansion in sectors such as mining, metals, manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, and services. Increasing industrial investments, infrastructure development, and improving ease of doing business have contributed to steady company formation and the expansion of the formal business ecosystem.

With a growing active corporate base and accelerating new registrations, Odisha is steadily strengthening its position as an emerging business and investment hub in eastern India, supported by continued industrial growth and rising entrepreneurial activity.