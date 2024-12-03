Odisha’s Chandikhol-Duburi road on NH 53 turns death trap, sees rise in road mishaps, watch

Jajpur: Odisha’s Chandikhol-Duburi road on NH 53 has turned a death trap. This patch of the NH has seen rise in road mishaps. Road construction work is going on for the last 8 years for which traffic congestion has been witnessed while the road has turned death trap for commuters.

The number of accidents is increasing day by day on the Chandikhol-Duburi National Highway No. 53 in Jajpur district due to the slow pace of the expansion work of the NH. Small and big accidents are occurring almost daily, endangering lives and property.

Meanwhile, dissatisfaction is growing as the work on the second Brahmani Bridge is not progressing. Despite repeated demands, no action is being taken. Hence, the Sachetana Nagarika Mancha (conscious citizen forum) has called for a protest.

The work on the Chandikhol-Duburi patch of NH 53 in Jajpur district started about 8 years ago. So far even half work has not been completed.

Gammon India has got the tender for this 25-kilometer stretch of road and provided the contract to MSIL. Since the work has not been completed for almost 8 years accidents are happening every day on this national highway.

Due to the negligence of the departmental officers and the construction company, this road is now turned into a death trap for commuters. Huge potholes have been created as a number of vehicles are plying on the road. As a result, obstacles are being created in the movement of vehicles. The traffic problem has become complicated due to the delay in the construction work.

People are taking to the roads with fear in their hearts. Again, the national highway is often get congested. As a result, dissatisfaction growing among the people of the area.

The Chandikhol-Duburi national highway is one of the busiest highways in Jajpur district. The Brahmani Bridge near Kabatbandha has turned perilous due to lack of repair.

This bridge, which is called the lifeline of the area, has huge potholes on the footpath along with the broken fence. Trucks, buses, and overloaded vehicles make a loud noise while passing by.

This bridge has not been repaired for many years due to the stagnant policy of the administration. On the other hand, the work on the second Brahmani Bridge is not progressing. There have been many protests in the past. Memorandums have been served to the National Highways Authority and the district administration but in vain.

From a geographical point of view, this road under the three constituencies of Sukinda, Dharmashala and Badachana has been ignored for many years. On the other hand, there is a general suspicion about the excessive sympathy towards the contractor.

As per reports, on an average, 4 to 5 people die on this highway every month. In the last 2 years, hundreds of minor accidents have occurred, killing 120 people and injuring more than 900 people in this stretch of road.

No doubt, bad road condition is the main reason for road mishaps. Delay in construction and work of the 4 lanes road is one of the main reasons.

Jajpur district, rich in mineral resources, is strengthening the economy of the state and the country. Kalinganagar Industrial Area has a special identity in the Asian continent. Yet, the deplorable condition of National Highway No. 53 here has become a problem.

In this regard, the local Sachetana Nagarika Mancha has once again raised its voice. The forum has decided to hold a big protest on December 9 if the National Highways Authority does not resolve the issue immediately.

Meanwhile, Jajpur MP said that steps will be taken to resolve the problem by drawing the attention of the Union Road Transport Minister.

Watch the video here: