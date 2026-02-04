Odisha’s ₹3.15 Lakh Crore Credit Potential Signals MSME-Led Growth Push in FY27

Advertisement

Odisha’s priority sector lending landscape is set for a significant expansion in 2026–27, with the state’s total credit potential estimated at ₹3.15 lakh crore, underscoring a growing emphasis on enterprise-led development and financial inclusion. The projection reflects rising demand across productive sectors and positions micro, small and medium enterprises as the central driver of future credit growth.

According to the latest assessment prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, MSMEs alone account for nearly half of the projected credit potential at around ₹1.52 lakh crore. This signals a clear shift towards strengthening non-farm economic activity, particularly small businesses that generate employment and support local supply chains. The growing share of MSME credit also highlights the sector’s expanding role in Odisha’s formal economy.

Agriculture continues to remain a major pillar of priority sector lending, with credit potential estimated at about ₹1.14 lakh crore for the coming fiscal. The allocation reflects sustained financing needs across crop cultivation, allied activities and agri-based enterprises. While agriculture retains a substantial share, the faster growth of MSME credit indicates a gradual rebalancing towards diversified income sources in rural and semi-urban areas.

Advertisement

The remaining credit potential is spread across housing, education, renewable energy, export-linked activities and other eligible priority segments. These sectors together reinforce the broader objective of inclusive growth, especially by extending institutional finance to households, students and emerging entrepreneurs.

The projections were outlined in NABARD’s State Focus Paper, which forms the basis for annual credit planning by banks operating in Odisha. As reported by The New Indian Express, the estimates were presented at a state-level credit seminar that brought together senior government officials, bankers and regulators to align lending strategies with Odisha’s long-term development goals.

The projected ₹3.15 lakh crore credit potential marks a notable rise from the previous year, indicating improved absorption capacity and a stronger pipeline of bankable projects. The increase also reflects policy efforts to formalise enterprises, scale up self-help group activities and encourage the transition of small producers into viable business units.

With banks expected to align their lending plans to the State Focus Paper, the coming year could see sharper focus on enterprise financing, particularly in underserved regions. If effectively translated into actual credit flows, the expanded lending potential may play a critical role in supporting Odisha’s economic momentum and accelerating MSME-led growth across the state.