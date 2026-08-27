Odisha Woos Chemical Investors With Ports, Land and Incentives

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Odisha is looking to turn growing interest from chemical manufacturers into fresh industrial projects, with companies exploring investments in titanium pigments, adhesives, BOPP films and fertilisers following a high-level industry meeting in New Delhi.

As reported by The New Indian Express, the discussions took place alongside the Global CEO Roundtable on India’s Chemicals Sector: Charting the Path to USD 1 trillion by 2040, where an Odisha delegation met prospective investors and outlined project locations, infrastructure availability, utilities, incentives and regulatory support.

For the state, the immediate pitch is less about a single industrial project and more about building a wider chemicals and petrochemicals ecosystem around its ports and existing industrial infrastructure.

Four types of projects in Odisha’s radar:

The Odisha delegation held focused discussions with prospective investors interested in setting up projects across four areas — titanium pigments, adhesives, BOPP films and fertilisers.

Officials discussed possible locations for these projects as well as the infrastructure and utilities available at prospective sites. Incentives and regulatory facilitation were also part of the discussions.

The government has said it will support investors through the entire project cycle, starting with site identification and approvals and extending to implementation.

The objective is to move beyond investor enquiries and turn them into operating projects, while creating supporting industries around them.

Odisha’s investment proposition rests heavily on its coastal industrial geography.

The state highlighted three major locations during the investor outreach: the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip, the port-based industrial complex at Dhamra and industrial areas adjoining Gopalpur Port.

The Paradip PCPIR is anchored by Indian Oil Corporation’s refinery and petrochemicals complex. Dhamra, meanwhile, offers another port-linked industrial location, while areas near Gopalpur Port add another potential base for chemical and allied manufacturing.

The state is pitching this network alongside its long coastline, major ports, industrial land parcels, access to feedstock and dependable utilities.

That combination is intended to support industries that require raw materials, large industrial sites and efficient movement of goods, while also encouraging downstream manufacturing.

The Centre has also signalled support for developing Odisha’s chemical manufacturing capacity.

Union Minister JP Nadda chaired the New Delhi roundtable, which brought together CXO-level representatives from more than 30 leading Indian and global chemical companies.

Nadda said sustained investment, technological development and stronger domestic manufacturing would be necessary for India to build a chemicals industry worth USD 1 trillion by 2040.

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He also reaffirmed the Centre’s support for emerging chemical and petrochemical hubs at Paradip and Gopalpur.

The roundtable was organised by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in partnership with Invest India.

Odisha is also using its industrial policy to make the proposition more attractive to investors.

Chemicals, petrochemicals and technical textiles have been identified as thrust sectors under the Odisha Industrial Policy Resolution 2022. These sectors qualify for the highest bracket of investment incentives under the policy.

Industries Department Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma presented the state’s investment opportunities at the roundtable.

He highlighted the availability of industrial land, feedstock and reliable utilities along with Odisha’s port infrastructure. The state is seeking investment not only in chemicals and petrochemicals but also in plastics and allied manufacturing.

The emphasis is on downstream value addition and employment generation.

The state’s investment outreach also draws attention to industrial areas adjoining Gopalpur Port that have blanket environmental clearances, allowing red- and orange-category industries to be grounded more quickly.

That adds another element to Odisha’s pitch: investors are being offered locations where port connectivity can be combined with industrial infrastructure and a policy framework designed to facilitate project implementation.

At Paradip, the existing refinery and petrochemical complex provides an established industrial base. Dhamra and Gopalpur, meanwhile, broaden the state’s options for port-linked manufacturing.

From investor interest to a larger manufacturing chain:

Odisha’s stated goal extends beyond attracting individual chemical plants.

The government wants new investments to strengthen downstream and ancillary value chains, creating additional industrial activity around core manufacturing projects. Officials have linked this approach to the state’s Samruddha Odisha 2036 vision.

The strategy also reflects the state’s attempt to diversify its industrial base by using existing advantages in ports, land, raw materials and utilities.

For investors, the state’s proposition is therefore built around several pieces working together: access to ports, feedstock availability, industrial sites, utilities, financial incentives and government facilitation.

The New Delhi meetings are the latest step in that effort. Whether the discussions translate into actual investments will depend on the next stage — project selection, approvals, infrastructure planning and implementation.