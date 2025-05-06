Odisha Women Crime Statistics 2025: 5.6% Rise in Crimes Against Women, Rape Cases Dip

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the Assembly that Odisha saw a 5.6% rise in overall crimes against women in 2025. In a written reply to Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, he said reported cases went up from 30,958 in 2024 to 32,687 in 2025. If you zoom out and look at the bigger picture, the state logged over 53,000 cases related to crimes against women between June 2024 and March 7, 2026.

Despite the overall upward trend, the state saw a marginal dip in specific heinous crimes. Reported rape cases fell from 3,054 in 2024 to 2,994 in 2025. The Chief Minister added that other grave offences—like attempted rape, public disrobing, acid attacks, and dowry-related murders or suicides—also showed a slight decrease.

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The report highlighted a surge in incidents such as molestation, stalking, and abduction. The 18-month tally breaks down like this:

• Molestation: 12,531 cases

• Kidnapping/Abduction: 11,502 cases

• Non-dowry Torture: 8,814 cases

• Dowry Torture: 7,504 cases

• Rape: 4,713 cases

• Public Disrobing: 2,673 cases

• Sexual Harassment: 1,869 cases

• Dowry Homicide: 270 cases

• Attempt to Rape: 212 cases

On the legal front, the government has been using the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW) to keep an eye on “red-flag” cases. In 2025, the courts finished 199 such trials, securing convictions in 94 cases—a conviction rate of 47.25%. Right now, the state handles these cases with 23 exclusive POCSO courts, seven designated POCSO courts, and 46 women’s courts to fast-track these trials.

The Chief Minister also talked about several new safety steps under the “Subhadra Surakhya Yojana.” These include a proposed women’s safety app that connects with ERSS-112, plans to buy 1,000 body cameras for police, more CCTV cameras in high-risk areas, and more gender sensitization training. There’s also a focus on community policing through the “Ama Police Samiti” and running safety awareness programs in schools and colleges, all aimed at empowering women and children.