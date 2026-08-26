Odisha WALMI Signs Three MoUs for Modern Water Management

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Odisha’s Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) has entered into three separate partnerships aimed at bringing greater use of scientific methods, technology and specialised expertise into the state’s water resources management system.

The agreements were signed with the National Water Academy (NWA), Pune, the ICAR–Indian Institute of Water Management (ICAR-IIWM), Bhubaneswar, and Odisha Construction Corporation Limited (OCCL). The signing ceremony took place at the Conference Hall of the Water Resources Department in the presence of Water Resources Department Secretary Shubha Sharma.

One of the agreements links WALMI with the National Water Academy, which functions under the Central Water Commission of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. Chief Engineer Vaseem Ashraf signed the MoU on behalf of NWA.

The NWA partnership is designed around joint and customised training programmes, knowledge exchange and exposure to contemporary approaches in water resources management. WALMI is expected to draw on the academy’s national-level expertise, specialised training resources and experience in implementing and sharing best practices.

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A separate agreement with ICAR-IIWM is intended to bring research and technological innovation closer to field-level water management. Director Dr. A. Sarangi signed the MoU on behalf of the institute.

Under this collaboration, WALMI will have access to ICAR-IIWM’s expertise and innovations in agricultural water management, improving water-use efficiency and developing irrigation systems that can better withstand climate-related challenges. The partnership will also place particular attention on IoT and sensor-based water management, precision irrigation and other digital technologies.

The third MoU, with Odisha Construction Corporation Limited, focuses on WALMI’s own infrastructure. The arrangement is expected to help upgrade the institute as a Centre of Excellence by strengthening its training and academic facilities.

The planned infrastructure improvements cover hostels, an auditorium, conference hall and library, along with audio-visual-enabled classrooms and campus-wide Wi-Fi connectivity. The works will also include construction of a new 100-seater hostel.

Taken together, the three agreements cover different parts of WALMI’s institutional role — professional training and knowledge exchange through NWA, research-led and technology-based water management with ICAR-IIWM, and physical capacity-building through OCCL.