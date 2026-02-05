Odisha Urges Centre to Extend Mahanadi Tribunal Tenure to Push Water Dispute Towards Resolution

The Odisha government has formally urged the Union government to extend the tenure of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) by another nine months, stating that additional time is essential to ensure substantial progress in resolving the long-standing Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari confirmed that the state has written to the Centre seeking the extension as the tribunal’s current term is scheduled to end on April 13, 2026. The tribunal is expected to hold its next hearing on February 7, during which both Odisha and Chhattisgarh have been asked to present updates on progress made through negotiations to resolve the dispute.

The demand for extension comes after the tribunal expressed concern over the delay in submission of a joint application by the two states seeking continuation of its tenure. The tribunal had earlier directed both states to submit the request by early January, but the deadline was missed, prompting the panel to raise the issue.

The Odisha government has also requested the Centre to play a mediatory role in facilitating dialogue between the two states. The state has reiterated its willingness to resolve the dispute through negotiations and mutual understanding while continuing with proceedings before the tribunal.

To strengthen negotiation efforts, the state has formed a high-level ministerial committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo to engage with Chhattisgarh and explore a mutually acceptable solution. Officials indicated that the committee may soon visit the neighbouring state to hold discussions aimed at breaking the deadlock.

The state has also raised concerns that disputed or incorrect data used during the previous administration is being cited by Chhattisgarh, which, according to Odisha, is slowing down efforts to reach a settlement. Despite these challenges, the state has maintained that the issue can be resolved through constructive and sustained dialogue.

The Odisha government has justified its request for extension by highlighting delays in the tribunal’s functioning, particularly during periods when hearings could not be conducted due to the absence of a chairperson. These interruptions resulted in nearly nine months of lost tribunal time, significantly affecting the pace of proceedings.

Officials have further pointed out that despite being operational for several years, the tribunal has recorded the testimony of only one witness, raising concerns about its ability to complete adjudication within the existing deadline. The state believes that granting additional time will allow proper examination of evidence and strengthen ongoing negotiation efforts.

The Mahanadi water dispute dates back to 2016, when Odisha accused Chhattisgarh of constructing dams and barrages upstream, which allegedly restrict water flow into downstream areas of Odisha and impact irrigation, drinking water supply and ecological balance. Chhattisgarh, however, has maintained that it is utilising its rightful share of river water for irrigation and development projects.

The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal was constituted in 2018 under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act after negotiations between the two states failed to yield results. Its tenure has been extended multiple times due to administrative delays, procedural challenges and disruptions caused by the pandemic.

With limited time left before the tribunal’s current term expires, Odisha believes that a nine-month extension would provide a structured opportunity to advance hearings and facilitate parallel negotiations. The Centre’s decision on the extension is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the future of one of eastern India’s most significant inter-state river water disputes, with stakeholders viewing the additional time as crucial for achieving a lasting and balanced settlement.