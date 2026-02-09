Odisha Unveils BCPPER Economic Plan: A $22.4 Billion Powerhouse Set for Global Stature

Advertisement

BHUBANESWAR – Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has officially unveiled a transformative economic roadmap on Saturday for the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER), hailing it as the future “hub of Odisha’s growth” and a critical gateway for eastern India.

The ambitious plan, developed in collaboration with Niti Aayog, aims to capitalize on a region that is already the backbone of the state’s finances.

The Economic Core: 19% of Odisha’s GDP

Currently, the BCPPER region contributes a staggering $22.4 billion to the state’s economy—accounting for 19% of Odisha’s total GDP. The state government intends to scale this output to a monumental $500 billion by 2047, turning the region into a global industrial and trade powerhouse.

₹5,000 Crore Boost for Economic Regions

The Chief Minister highlighted that the BCPPER has been integrated into a larger national strategy. Under the 2026-27 Union Budget, the Central Government has earmarked ₹5,000 crore for each City Economic Region (CER), with the BCPPER standing as one of the top five ranked regions among the 20 proposed nationwide.

“Double-Engine” Vision for Four Districts

Spanning 11,892 sq km—nearly twice the size of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region—the BCPPER encompasses the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur. The plan focuses on the unique strengths of each city:

Bhubaneswar: Technology and Art Innovation.

Cuttack: Commerce and a proposed “Global Sports City.”

Puri: Cultural heritage and tourism.

Paradip: Port-led industrialization and trade.

Strategic Infrastructure and Modernization

To facilitate this growth, the government will oversee more than 80 projects across sectors including biotech, IT, textiles, and chemicals. Key highlights of the plan include:

Specialized Zones: Manufacturing clusters in Khurda and a ‘Kala’ (art) innovation zone in Bhubaneswar.

Satellite Cities: Developing Jatni as a satellite city to de-congest the capital.

Industrial Relocation: Moving polluting industries away from residential hubs like Choudwar and Jatni to promote cleaner urban living.

Niti Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam emphasized that this is the fifth major plan of its kind in India, following cities like Mumbai and Surat. With the “double-engine” government in place, CM Majhi expressed confidence that the BCPPER will not only transform Odisha but also play a pivotal role in India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation.