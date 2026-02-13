Odisha Trains Over 5,000 Cooperative Officials to Accelerate PACS Digital Transformation

Advertisement

Odisha has launched a large-scale digital training programme covering more than 5,000 cooperative officials as part of efforts to modernise Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and strengthen rural financial infrastructure.

Over 5,400 officials from more than 2,700 cooperative societies are participating in the IT training initiative. The programme spans all 314 blocks of the state, making it one of the most extensive digital capacity-building efforts in the cooperative sector.

The training focuses on digitising operations of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and Large Area Multipurpose Cooperative Societies. These institutions play a key role in providing agricultural credit, distributing farm inputs and supporting rural economic activity. Improving their digital capabilities is expected to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery.

The initiative has been launched with support from the Union Ministry of Cooperation and is being implemented by the state Cooperation Department in collaboration with Odisha Knowledge Corporation Limited. The objective is to equip cooperative staff with the skills required to operate digital platforms, maintain electronic records and manage online financial transactions.



Training modules include digital literacy, cybersecurity awareness, artificial intelligence applications and e-governance systems. Officials are being trained to use digital tools for loan processing, record management and administrative functions. This is expected to reduce manual processes and improve transparency.

Digitisation of cooperative societies is part of a broader effort to strengthen rural financial infrastructure. Digital systems enable better monitoring, faster loan approvals and improved integration with banking and government platforms.

Odisha has been expanding its cooperative network and strengthening institutional capacity to improve rural credit delivery. The digital training programme is expected to support these efforts by ensuring that cooperative institutions are equipped to operate in a technology-driven environment.

The initiative is expected to improve efficiency, reduce delays and strengthen financial access for farmers and rural communities. Its long-term impact will depend on the effective adoption of digital systems across cooperative societies.