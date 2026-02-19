Odisha to upgrade 22 ITIs with Tata Technologies to strengthen industry-ready workforce

Advertisement

Odisha has partnered with Tata Technologies to upgrade 22 Industrial Training Institutes into Centres of Excellence, in a Rs 779 crore initiative aimed at strengthening industry-aligned skill development and preparing a future-ready manufacturing workforce.

The agreement was signed between the state’s Skill Development and Technical Education department and Tata Technologies at the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar, marking a major push to modernise technical training infrastructure in line with evolving industrial requirements.

Under the partnership, Tata Technologies will contribute approximately 86 per cent of the project cost, while the Odisha government will bear the remaining 14 per cent, reflecting a private sector-led investment model in workforce development.

The upgraded Centres of Excellence will be equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and industry-grade equipment to align training with modern manufacturing standards. The institutes will focus on emerging and high-growth sectors including electric vehicles, robotics, Internet of Things, advanced manufacturing, 3D printing, automation, and advanced CNC and VMC machining.

Tata Technologies will also provide handholding support for five years, ensuring operational readiness, curriculum alignment, and industry integration to improve employability outcomes for students.

The initiative forms part of Odisha’s broader strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities in advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies, which are becoming critical for attracting industrial investment and supporting economic growth.

In parallel, the state has also partnered with UNICEF to facilitate digital skilling and placement opportunities for over 2,000 girls through the YouthHub platform, while the World Skill Centre has signed a separate agreement with Kawasaki Robotics India to expand robotics and automation training capacity.

The large-scale upgrade of ITIs signals Odisha’s shift toward industry-driven skill development, with a focus on emerging technologies, employability, and strengthening the talent pipeline needed to support future industrial expansion.