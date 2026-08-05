Odisha to Train 480 Police Personnel in Digital Forensics Under NFSU Partnership

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Odisha Police on Tuesday entered into a long-term partnership with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Bhubaneswar, to enhance cybercrime investigation, strengthen digital forensic capabilities and institutionalise scientific investigation practices across the state. The collaboration began with the launch of a specialised training programme for police personnel, which Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania described as a significant step in the force’s modernisation.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed between the CID-Crime Branch and NFSU, is designed to build technical expertise within the police force as cyber-enabled crimes become increasingly sophisticated. Khurania, who inaugurated the first batch of trainees, said the partnership would create a lasting institutional framework between the two organisations while paving the way for a more robust cyber policing ecosystem in Odisha.

Highlighting the changing nature of criminal investigations, the DGP said digital evidence now forms a crucial part of nearly every criminal case. He noted that the rapid rise in offences such as mule account frauds, online investment scams and so-called digital arrest frauds has made technology-driven investigation indispensable. Referring to the new criminal laws, Khurania said forensic science has been placed at the core of criminal investigations, making it essential for police personnel to develop expertise in handling electronic evidence.

He emphasised that every investigating officer must be proficient in the proper seizure, preservation and management of digital evidence so that it remains legally admissible during prosecution.

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As part of the initiative, 480 police personnel drawn from all 34 police districts and the Crime Branch will undergo specialised training in 16 batches. Each batch will consist of 30 participants, ranging from constables to deputy superintendents of police, and will complete a six-day programme. The curriculum includes five days of classroom instruction and laboratory-based training at NFSU, followed by a day of practical sessions at the Cyber Complex.

Crime Branch Director General Vinaytosh Mishra said the collaboration would enable the department to deliver structured technical training to police personnel across all ranks, equipping them with the skills required to investigate technology-driven crimes more effectively.

Addressing the inaugural batch, Mishra urged participants to focus on developing practical investigative capabilities rather than merely completing the course. He said the real measure of success would be their ability to scientifically collect digital evidence, conduct professional investigations and present legally sustainable electronic evidence before courts.

Khurania also highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cyber policing infrastructure. He said the Odisha government has established 20 cybercrime and economic offences police stations and supplied modern hardware and software worth around Rs 15 crore to police establishments across the state to improve investigative capabilities.

Beyond capacity building, the partnership with NFSU will also cover crime scene management, higher education, collaborative research, development of forensic infrastructure and technical consultancy. To ensure the agreement is implemented effectively, coordinators from both organisations will monitor its progress, with review meetings scheduled every six months.