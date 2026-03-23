Odisha to Spend Rs 8,736 Crore for Gangua Nullah Restoration and Beautification

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Odisha’s government recently declared they’re putting a massive Rs 8,736 crore for restoring and renovating the Gangua nullah—a water channel in Bhubaneswar that’s basically turned into a sewer from years of city waste. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi shared the news after meeting with Works and Water Resources officials. They’re hoping this project will revive the nullah, since right now, eight out of ten major city drains dump straight into it, and the other two connect indirectly.

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The work will stretch over 33 kilometers, from Rajdhani Engineering College all the way to Kanti village near Jatni. That’s quite a chunk of land, considering the nullah moves from Bhubaneswar’s western hills down to the southeast, eventually joining the Daya river. Going further, the government also set aside Rs 448 crore to revive the Daya West canal, which runs about 35 km from Barang to Jatni. Both these projects should give the local environment a boost, help the people living here, and refill groundwater in the area.

The review meeting also addressed broader infrastructure concerns, including 37 different projects under the Works department. Officials confirmed that tenders have already been finalized for three of these projects, with the remaining 34 in various stages of execution. MP Aparajita Sarangi also pushed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to make cleaning and restoring the city’s drains a top priority, especially since monsoon season’s creeping up and the drains need to be ready.