Odisha to Set Up 212 New Schools Under Godavarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamika Vidyalaya Scheme

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The Odisha government is speeding up land identification for the Godavarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamika Vidyalaya (GMAPV) scheme, aiming to boost primary education right at the local level. Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, who heads the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has told all District Collectors to prioritize locating five acres of suitable government land for each new school site.

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GMAPV is the state’s big initiative for quality education in Gram Panchayats. The first phase kicked off with 118 schools—plus a statewide foundation stone ceremony back on January 7, 2026. Now, they’ve cleared 212 more schools for phase two. They’re planning to reach every Gram Panchayat eventually.

Dr. Padhee wants Collectors to hand over land to the School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department fast, so they aren’t stuck waiting. Field officers and the S&ME team are already working together and have turned in the necessary forms for acquiring land. This quick transfer is meant to help construction on phase two start as soon as possible.