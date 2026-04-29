Odisha to Launch New R&R Policy for Mining Areas: Focus on Fair Compensation & Fly Ash Control

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The Odisha government is making a big push to balance industrial growth with the needs of everyday people. They’re set to roll out a new Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) policy soon. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari announced the decision during a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan on April 28-29, 2026. The policy aims to safeguard the interests of families displaced by land acquisition in coal mining and industrial zones, emphasizing that “development cannot come at the cost of common people.”

The meeting zeroed in on displacement issues in four of Odisha’s main coal-rich, industrial districts—Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Sambalpur. Pujari insisted that there can’t be land acquisition unless there’s a solid rehabilitation plan. He also said projects need to use government land wherever possible, and only turn to private land if there’s no other option. Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has been told to hand over land pattas for acquired areas and set up proper residential colonies for affected families in safe, developed locations.

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This new policy puts economic and employment security front and center. Pujari said displaced people must get fair compensation, local jobs, and full access to welfare programs. To make things work smoothly, the Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) is now allowed to leave out non-coal-bearing areas from tough restrictions, and focus on using land that’s no longer livable because of mining. Pujari remarked that displacing the poor to benefit the privileged is unacceptable, asserting that development must remain inclusive and humane.

Besides land issues, the government is cracking down on environmental problems, especially fly ash pollution. Transportation of fly ash is now limited to certain hours (preferably at night), with strict rules for covered trucks and containers. Companies are being pushed to shift to scientific disposal methods like underground pipelines, to cut down on traffic and dust. The State Pollution Control Board has been directed to conduct rigorous monitoring, with a warning that unchecked pollution will lead to strict legal action.

The meeting saw participation from key officials like Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee and State Pollution Control Board Member-Secretary Manoj V. Nayyar, along with reps from MCL, NTPC, and OPGC. District collectors joined virtually.