Odisha to Launch 23 Modern Truck Terminals by May 2026 to Boost Highway Safety

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The Odisha government is stepping up to make highways safer and make logistics run smoother. They’ve announced plans to get 23 modern truck terminals up and running across the state by the end of May 2026. State Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena says construction is basically wrapped up everywhere except for Girisola in Ganjam district, where work is still going. The main objective here is to stop the dangerous habit of trucks parked on the roadside—a leading cause of deadly accidents on both national and state highways.

These terminals aren’t just parking lots. They’re laid out along key National Highways and built to create a better environment for long-haul trucking. Each terminal will have more than just parking bays: think hotels, restrooms, restaurants, logistics support, and separate places for drivers and helpers to stay overnight. With these safe stopping points, the government wants to fight driver fatigue and cut down on the mess and congestion that comes from trucks idling on narrow shoulders, all while keeping freight moving more smoothly.

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Almost everything’s ready, but there was a recent hiccup over who would manage the places. Originally, 17 terminals were handed to National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) for day-to-day operation. But because of slow progress and delays, Minister Jena has asked for that management contract to be cancelled. The state is now looking for a new agency to make sure the terminals are run well and actually open on time.

This whole effort is part of a bigger push against illegal parking along highways. Cracking down has already helped bring accident numbers down. By adding these 23 terminals, Odisha is shifting away from just enforcing rules to actually providing better infrastructure and services. It’s a move that recognizes giving drivers decent, safe places to rest does more to keep everyone safe than simple punishment alone.