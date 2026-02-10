Odisha to conduct survey for six-laning of NH-55 to ease traffic and boost freight movement

Advertisement

The Odisha government has decided to conduct a detailed feasibility survey for the proposed six-laning of National Highway-55, a crucial transport corridor that connects several industrial, mining and power generation hubs in the state. The move is aimed at improving traffic capacity, freight movement and overall road safety along the busy route.

Official sources said the survey will examine the technical feasibility, alignment options, land requirements and project cost for widening the existing highway into a six-lane corridor. The study will form the basis for preparing a detailed project report (DPR), which will guide the implementation of the project in subsequent phases.

NH-55 is considered one of the state’s most important highways as it links coal-producing belts, thermal power plants and major industrial clusters with consumption centres and logistics nodes. The highway currently handles a heavy volume of freight traffic, including coal, steel, cement and other bulk commodities, along with growing passenger vehicle movement.

With industrial activity and mining output rising in the region, traffic density on the corridor has increased steadily over the years. Officials said the six-laning proposal is being considered to reduce congestion, cut travel time and improve the efficiency of cargo movement, especially for industries that depend on road transport for raw materials and finished goods.

The proposed upgrade is also expected to improve road safety conditions, as the existing highway often witnesses bottlenecks and accident-prone stretches due to high truck traffic and limited carriageway capacity. Expanding the highway into a six-lane corridor could help segregate traffic, streamline vehicle flow and reduce the risk of collisions.

As part of the survey process, authorities will also assess the environmental impact, utility shifting requirements and resettlement needs in areas where land acquisition may be required. The findings will determine the final project design, cost estimates and implementation timeline.

Officials said the project is in line with ongoing efforts to strengthen highway infrastructure in mineral-rich states, where improved connectivity is essential for supporting the steel, power, cement and mining sectors. Better road infrastructure along NH-55 is expected to lower logistics costs, improve supply chain reliability and enhance the competitiveness of industries operating in the region.

Once the survey and DPR are completed, the project will be taken up for approval and funding. The expansion is likely to be executed in phases, depending on traffic demand, financial viability and clearances.

With freight volumes projected to grow further in the coming years, the proposed six-laning of NH-55 is expected to play a key role in strengthening industrial logistics and regional connectivity, while also improving travel conditions for commuters along the corridor.