Odisha to Conduct Statewide Survey, Create Digital Archive of Heritage Sites

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is all prepared to initiate its first state-level survey-cum-digital archiving project for documenting not only physical heritage sites but also traditional cultural practices. The initiative seeks to build an exhaustive digital archive of the rich cultural heritage of the state, to help preserve, manage and develop tourism better.

Odisha is famous for ancient temples, maritime heritage, tribal traditions, classical art forms and vibrant cultural heritage. The state is believed to have nearly 4,000 heritage sites including temples, forts, shrines, archaeological remains, heritage buildings and other structures of historical importance.

While the Archaeological Survey of India currently protects 82 heritage sites and the state archaeology department maintains 212 monuments, many other historical sites remain undocumented. To preserve and record this vast heritage, the Directorate of State Archaeology has planned a first-of-its-kind state-wide survey and digital documentation drive to create a comprehensive and easily accessible digital archive of Odisha’s monuments and cultural traditions.

Officials said the state aims to develop a comprehensive digital database of heritage monuments, historical sites, and related cultural traditions. The archive will include important architectural, historical, cultural, and geographical details in a standard and verified format. It will also be created in a way that allows easy public access, future expansion, and integration with other state and national heritage systems.

The survey aims to conduct a detailed and systematic study of Odisha’s heritage sites and cultural traditions across the state. It will help create a reliable GIS-enabled digital database of monuments, archaeological sites, and related cultural practices. The initiative will also support scientific documentation and digital preservation of heritage resources for future research and public access.

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According to an official, Odisha will become the first state to carry out such a large-scale heritage conservation exercise mentioning the government has invited proposals to appoint a specialised agency for the survey, which will be completed in three phases over three years. The first phase will focus on identifying and documenting heritage sites, followed by GIS mapping and advanced 3D and LiDAR scanning in the second phase. The final phase will focus on the conservation and management of these heritage assets.

The project will involve survey teams producing detailed drawings and records of heritage structures, recording their design, layout and present condition. High-quality photographs and videos will also be used to capture artistic features and the conservation status of the sites.

The exercise will additionally include recording oral histories, local traditions, rituals, craftsmanship, and community stories connected to these heritage sites. The approach aims to create a complete record of both the physical structures and the living cultural traditions associated with them for future generations.

The survey will document nearly 4,000 heritage monuments across Odisha, with the first phase covering around 2,500 sites. Along with physical structures, it will also record cultural traditions such as rituals, festivals, oral histories, and traditional art forms linked to these sites. The project will further identify monuments needing urgent conservation and prepare detailed preservation and monitoring plans for them.

The official said that although conservation work has been carried out regularly, the proposed survey and digital archiving project will help the state prepare more organised and scientific restoration and preservation plans for heritage monuments and sites based on proper documentation and evidence.

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