Odisha targets 8,547 new dairy cooperatives under White Revolution 2.0 push

Advertisement

Odisha is accelerating the expansion of its dairy cooperative network under the Centre’s White Revolution 2.0 initiative, with a target to establish 8,547 new dairy cooperative societies and strengthen 1,140 existing ones between 2024–25 and 2028–29, aimed at improving milk procurement infrastructure and boosting farmer incomes.

The programme, implemented through the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), focuses on strengthening milk collection systems, expanding cooperative coverage, and ensuring transparent payment mechanisms for dairy farmers. The initiative is designed to integrate more small and marginal farmers into organised dairy value chains while enhancing rural livelihoods.

Early progress indicates steady expansion, with 494 new dairy cooperative societies established in the state as of January 2026, while 466 existing cooperatives had been strengthened by September 2025. These efforts are aimed at expanding village-level milk procurement networks and improving aggregation capacity across rural areas.

The cooperative model plays a critical role in ensuring timely payments and stable income streams for farmers. Around 80 per cent of milk producers in Odisha currently receive payments directly into their bank accounts through the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) and affiliated milk unions, improving financial transparency and reducing payment delays. In December 2025 alone, OMFED disbursed ₹57.07 crore to dairy cooperative members.

Advertisement

Odisha’s dairy cooperative network operates through 11 milk unions supporting thousands of farmers across multiple districts. The Cuttack Milk Union leads with 1,481 functional cooperative societies and over 74,000 producer members, followed by Samaleswari Milk Union with 845 societies and Balasore-Bhadrak Milk Union with 547 societies, highlighting the growing scale of organised dairy operations in the state.

The Centre has also extended financial support to dairy cooperatives through interest subvention schemes to improve liquidity and ensure uninterrupted milk procurement payments. Odisha received ₹0.29 crore in interest subvention support in FY2023–24 to strengthen cooperative operations and support farmer-owned dairy institutions.

The expansion of dairy cooperatives is expected to enhance rural employment, improve milk procurement infrastructure, and strengthen the state’s dairy ecosystem. By increasing cooperative participation and expanding milk collection networks, the initiative aims to stabilise farmer incomes and strengthen the role of dairy as a key contributor to Odisha’s rural economy.

The White Revolution 2.0 programme reflects broader efforts to modernise India’s dairy sector by strengthening cooperative institutions, improving infrastructure, and enhancing productivity, positioning dairy farming as a sustainable and inclusive source of income for rural households.